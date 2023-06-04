Mort Cause de Décès : Le modèle “Jolies meilleures amies” : Philippe Pozzo di Borgo est décédé

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Remembering Philippe Pozzo di Borgo: The Inspiration Behind “Pretty Best Friends”

French businessman Philippe Pozzo di Borgo passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 72 in Marrakech, Morocco. His life story gained worldwide attention after being adapted into the hit French film, “Pretty Best Friends” (2011), which was inspired by his experiences as a billionaire paraplegic and art lover.

Pozzo di Borgo’s tragic accident

Pozzo di Borgo’s life changed forever in 1993 when he suffered a serious paragliding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Despite his physical limitations, he remained resilient and continued to live life to the fullest. His courage and determination inspired many, including the filmmakers behind “Pretty Best Friends.”

The impact of “Pretty Best Friends”

“Pretty Best Friends” tells the story of Philippe, played by François Cluzet, who is in need of a new caregiver. After a series of interviews, he hires Driss, played by Omar Sy, a former convict with a criminal record. Despite their vastly different backgrounds, the two men become close friends, sharing laughter and life lessons.

The film was a commercial and critical success, grossing over $426 million worldwide and earning numerous accolades, including the César Award for Best Picture. It also sparked a global conversation about disability and inclusion.

A life well lived

Pozzo di Borgo’s life was about much more than just his disability. He was a successful businessman, having worked as the CEO of champagne company Pommery and as an executive at LVMH. He was also a philanthropist, supporting causes such as the arts and disability rights.

In a statement on Instagram, “Pretty Best Friends” directors Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache paid tribute to Pozzo di Borgo, describing him as “courageous, dignified, humble, and combative.” They expressed their gratitude for the privilege of knowing him and vowed to continue his fight for vulnerable and fragile people.

Omar Sy also shared his condolences on Instagram, reposting the directors’ statement and adding, “Forever in our hearts.” The impact of Pozzo di Borgo’s life and legacy will be felt for years to come.

In conclusion, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo’s life was a testament to the human spirit’s resilience and determination. Despite his physical limitations, he lived life to the fullest and inspired countless people through his story. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate all those who face adversity and strive to overcome it.