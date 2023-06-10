Mort Cause de Décès : Le père de l’ancienne ministre Marisol Touraine est décédé à l’âge de 97 ans, plongeant la famille dans le deuil.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Alain Touraine, a prominent French sociologist and intellectual, passed away on June 9th, 2021, at the age of 97. Marisol Touraine, the former Minister of Social Affairs and Health, announced the sad news to the press. As an intellectual, Alain Touraine had extensively researched and written about various social movements and the condition of the working class in France.

Alain Touraine’s work was not only a loss to his family but also to the world of sociology. The French sociologist was one of the leading intellectuals on the French and international scene, renowned for his research on social movements. He had conducted extensive studies on the working conditions of the Renault automobile company’s employees in the 1960s and later focused on the May 1968 student movement.

In one of his last books, “Le Nouveau Siècle politique,” published in 2016, Alain Touraine analyzed the French political landscape in the context of a global crisis. He argued that globalization had erased the boundaries between the right and left political parties, leading to a new dominant social conflict. He suggested that the world faces a dilemma of either locking itself in the national state or accepting the reality of a globalized world.

Alain Touraine’s death prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from many prominent personalities, including Edgar Morin, a philosopher, and Yaël Braun-Pivet, a politician. Many of them recognized Alain Touraine as a loyal and great spirit, a pride of French thought. The International Association of Sociology (ISA) recognized the sociologist as “a reference for social movements, who has profoundly contributed to a better understanding of social reality.”

Alain Touraine’s work has had a major impact on the field of sociology and social movements. His passing marks the loss of an intellectual giant who had dedicated his life to the study of social movements. His contribution to the field of sociology and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of researchers and intellectuals.