Mort Cause de Décès : Le petit chat a péri…

Two judicial cases in Bordeaux are currently making headlines in France. The first involves a homeless man who violently attacked a grandmother and her granddaughter in their apartment building, stealing their personal belongings before fleeing the scene. The perpetrator, a 29-year-old French man with a record of 15 previous convictions, was arrested a few hours later and taken into psychiatric care. The family of the victims opposes any political exploitation of the incident, but citizens will undoubtedly draw lessons about security in France from this heinous act.

The second case concerns the death of a cat named Neko, who escaped from his transport cage at Gare Montparnasse and hid under a TGV train heading to Bordeaux. The cat was killed when the train departed before it could be retrieved. The SNCF, the French national railway company, was charged with “involuntary harm to the life or integrity of a domestic animal” and appeared before the Paris police court on June 19th. This case has attracted much attention and sparked a debate about animal rights in society.

Author Philippe Bilger questions the disproportionate amount of media attention given to the death of a cat compared to the violent assault of a grandmother and her granddaughter. He argues that society is not functioning properly if it has more concern for animals than for human beings. While he acknowledges that the death of Neko is a tragedy, he believes that it should not overshadow the horrific attack on the two women. Bilger also criticizes the lack of lucidity shown by the Prime Minister, who initially denounced the risk of political exploitation of the attack rather than focusing on the crime itself.

Bilger concludes by denouncing the fact that society is more concerned with the death of a cat than with serious crimes and misdemeanors. He suggests that people are too quick to jump on the bandwagon of animal rights without considering the broader issues facing humanity. While he acknowledges that animal cruelty is a problem that needs to be addressed, he believes that it should not be given more importance than violent crimes against people. The author calls for a more rational and balanced approach to societal issues, one that prioritizes the welfare of all living beings.