Mort Cause de Décès : Le premier adjoint de Thumeries, Jean-Paul Verhellen, a passé away.

Jean-Paul Verhellen, the first deputy mayor of Villeneuve in France, passed away recently. He had been elected in 1995 and served in various capacities, including as an assistant under Armand Masquelez. In 2014, he became the first deputy mayor under Jean-Claude Collérie and continued to serve in that position in 2020 alongside the current mayor Nadège Bourghelle-Kos. Bourghelle-Kos expressed her deep sadness at Verhellen’s passing, saying that he was her right-hand man and that they worked well together as a team.

Verhellen was responsible for overseeing work on infrastructure and public safety in the municipality. He was known for his dedication to the community and his willingness to work long hours, including on weekends and holidays. His commitment to his role and his extensive knowledge of the municipality made him a valuable asset to the team.

Verhellen’s passing is a great loss for the community, and his contributions will be deeply missed. The municipality has planned a funeral service for him on Tuesday, June 20th, at 2:30 pm at the Saint André church in Thumeries. A book of condolences has been opened at the Senet Funeral Home on E Zola Street in Thumeries for those who wish to pay their respects.

The passing of Jean-Paul Verhellen is a reminder of the importance of public service and the dedication required to serve a community effectively. His commitment to his role and his tireless efforts to improve the municipality will continue to inspire those who knew him and worked with him. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him, and his contributions will not be forgotten.