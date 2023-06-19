Mort Cause de Décès : Le président du Rugby Club Montesson-Chatou, Frédéric Commeinhes, nous a quittés.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Frédéric Commeinhes, President of the Rugby Club Montesson-Chatou, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 60 after a long illness. Commeinhes was a one-club man and had been associated with the Montesson Rugby Club since its inception in 1979. He had been its President since 2016. The news of his passing was confirmed by the club.

Commeinhes was a beloved figure in the rugby community, and his passing has been mourned by rugby players, fans, and officials across the country. He was lauded for his work in developing the club and for his contributions to the sport of rugby. During his tenure, he had helped create a women’s team, the Rugby 5 Santé initiative, and had increased the club’s involvement in the local community.

Commeinhes was also praised for his leadership qualities and his ability to inspire those around him. He was known for his unwavering commitment to the values that formed the club’s DNA, including conviviality, education, solidarity, and respect. He was a tireless worker who always put the needs of the club and its members first.

The rugby community has come together to pay tribute to Commeinhes’ legacy and to offer condolences to his family and friends. The Rugby Club Versailles, Rueil Athletic Club Rugby, and the city of Montesson all expressed their sadness at his passing and their condolences to his family and the Montesson Rugby Club.

In conclusion, Frédéric Commeinhes was a dedicated and passionate leader who contributed greatly to the sport of rugby. His tireless work and commitment to the values of the Montesson Rugby Club will be remembered and cherished by all those who knew him. His passing is a great loss to the rugby community and he will be deeply missed.