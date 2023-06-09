Mort Cause de Décès : Le sociologue de la fin du social n’est plus.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Alain Touraine, a French sociologist who lived between 1925 and 2018, was deeply marked by the defeat of 1940 and the Algerian War, going through the 20th century with a constant spirit of rebellion, even to the point of constantly questioning himself. With more than forty books to his credit, he managed to make himself heard at different times in his life.

Touraine preferred to understand the lives of others rather than his own. “I try not to look at my life,” he said in an interview with France Culture in March 2019. Born into a family of hospital doctors, he grew up on Boulevard Raspail in Paris and was very bored during his schooling at the Lycée Louis-le-Grand. He used to put his legs on the table and could not stand sitting still. His father had a magnificent library of 10,000 books. As a teenager, he became interested in Saint-Simon (1760-1825), who made industry the foundation of society. He devoured the historians of the Annales school in his youth, including Marc Bloch and Lucien Febvre. The reading of the adventurer Alexandra David-Néel (1868-1969) gave him a taste for travel and the unknown. “I could not live with a French woman,” he liked to say.

From ENS to May 68

His first wife, with whom he lived for 33 years – she died of cancer – was Chilean and gave him two children, including the future Minister of Health, Marisol Touraine. And it is true that Alain Touraine traveled a lot in his life, especially in Latin America. As he traveled extensively in his writing and experienced ups and downs in his career, he managed to make a name for himself in the field of sociology.

After entering the École normale supérieure in 1945, he escaped two years later and began a study trip to Hungary to participate in a colloquium celebrating the centenary of the 1848 Revolution. He spent three months there and wrote a paper on land reform. At that time, he was eager to leave the academic world and enter the productive world of industry. Back in France during the major strikes of 1947, he settled in Valenciennes in the mining basin to try to understand the world of work from the inside. Lodging with miners, he became familiar with the world of mining and learned to store coal. It was there, by chance, that he discovered Georges Friedmann’s book, Les problèmes humains du machinisme industriel, published in 1946. After meeting him, Friedmann encouraged him to continue his studies and not to abandon the university. After passing the history aggregation in 1950, he began under Friedmann’s direction a thesis on “The Evolution of Working-Class Labor at Renault Factories,” which is in a way his first book, published in 1955.

Renault was his baptism of fire as a sociologist. For a year and a half, he scrutinized every job, anticipating the rise of automation, the slow disappearance of trades, and putting to the test what would become his favorite theme at the end of his life: self-awareness. But here applied to working-class class consciousness. He broke with the concept of alienation and developed the idea of a social class consciousness directed not directly against capitalism, but for the defense of the trade, autonomy, and already against management and a defective organization of work in the manner of Taylor.

From 1969 to the 2010s

Reporting on the period from 1969 to the 2010s is a challenge. Alain Touraine experienced ups and downs. He supported Chile in 1973, supported Coluche’s candidacy in the 1981 presidential elections, opposed the expulsion of veiled young girls from the Creil college in 1989, ran for the European elections in 1994 on the “Europe Begins in Sarajevo” list, supported the Juppé plan in 1995, and so on. He positioned himself as the anti-Bourdieu and spoke in favor of a happy globalization.

But it was during the last decade of his life, working hard after the death of his second wife, that he fully revealed himself. Especially with his book La fin des sociétés, published in 2013. Touraine, following or at the same time as the sociologist Jean Baudrillard, announced the end of the social. Unable to cope with deindustrialization. Unable to prevent the rise of debt. According to him, we would be out of initiatives. We have lost our collective compass. Touraine, not a supporter of the nation, believed that all that was left was ethics to move forward. The author of Critique de la modernité (1992) and Pourrons-nous vivre ensemble (1997), a multiculturalist breviary, radicalized his previous positions. He swore only by fundamental rights. The defense of human dignity, a beyond the social, a universalism of values. We already knew that the champion of the second left liked general ideas, moral considerations, but not to this extent. In fact, it was the young Touraine who resurfaced in his last books.

This friend of Cohn-Bendit now behaves like a conscience director. But whether one agrees with him or not, he was sympathetic. Officially a sociologist of action and autonomy, he now lived as a free spirit of eternal novelty. This is what he called the Subject with a capital S. The idea that the social individual, if we prefer social roles, must now disappear, in order to give way to the subject of Rights. As if what he now called “cultural actor” was capable of overturning the old social order. As if “creation,” in our lives, of our lives, through our rebellions, through our indignation, was enough to overturn the tables. In his old age, Touraine believed it. And he remembered his long hours at the Lycée, where he was bored: with his feet on the table…