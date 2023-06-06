Mort Cause de Décès : Le suspect principal est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Tragic Ending to a Day of Violence in La Suterren

On Monday, June 5th, an immeuble in the town of La Suterren was rocked by violence when a man attacked his neighbors, killing one and injuring three others. The suspect, a 58-year-old man who had only been living in the building for a few months, then called the police to confess to the crime and to say that he was going to commit suicide near a nearby pond. When the police found him, he had already attempted suicide with an arbalète and was grievously wounded. He was transported to a hospital in Limoges, but he did not survive his injuries and passed away the following day.

The violence appears to have been the result of a conflict between the suspect and his neighbors, possibly over their dogs. One witness reported that there had been previous disputes over the noise made by his neighbor’s dog. The suspect used an arbalète to injure one neighbor and a knife to injure two others, including one who was critically wounded. The victim who died was a 53-year-old man who was likely another neighbor in the building.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the police are trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the violence. They are also investigating the suspect’s background, including his status as a former legionnaire. An autopsy of the deceased victim and the suspect is scheduled for Friday.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers of unresolved conflicts between neighbors. While disputes over noise and other issues may seem trivial, they can escalate quickly and lead to serious consequences. It is important for neighbors to try to resolve their differences peacefully and to seek help from authorities if necessary. The loss of life in this incident is a sad reminder of the importance of conflict resolution and community safety.