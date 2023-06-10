Mort Cause de Décès : “Le terroriste Ted Kaczynski, connu sous le nom d’Unabomber, décède en prison aux États-Unis”

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Theodore Kaczynski, better known as the “Unabomber,” has been found dead in his cell at the age of 81, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Kaczynski was responsible for sending 16 mail bombs between 1978 and 1995, resulting in three deaths and 23 injuries. He was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison in 1998.

Kaczynski, a Harvard-educated mathematician, became an anti-technology hermit, manufacturing his bombs in a cabin in the Montana mountains without running water or electricity. His first targets were academics and airlines, earning him the nickname “University and Airline Bomber.” In September 1995, he promised to stop his bomb-mailings and convinced the New York Times and Washington Post to publish his manifesto expressing his hatred for technology and the modern world.

David Kaczynski, Theodore’s estranged brother, alerted the FBI after reading the manifesto and recognizing similarities with his brother’s writing. This led to Kaczynski’s arrest in April 1996.

Despite being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, Kaczynski pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. He was initially held at the high-security Florence prison in Colorado before being transferred to a health care facility in North Carolina in 2021.

Kaczynski’s bombings and anti-technology views left a lasting impact on American society, with some arguing that his ideas have resurfaced in the modern-day anti-vaccine and anti-5G movements. Nevertheless, his actions remain a stark reminder of the dangers of extremism and the need to address the underlying societal issues that fuel it.

The cause of Kaczynski’s death has not been confirmed, but his passing marks the end of a dark chapter in American history and a reminder of the ongoing struggle against extremism and violence.