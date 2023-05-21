Mort Cause de Décès : Léon Sainte-Rose, le militant culturel martiniquais, a passé away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Léon Sainte Rose: A Cultural Activist and Multi-Instrumentalist

The family of Léon Sainte Rose confirmed his passing on Sunday afternoon at the age of 88. He was one of the prominent figures in cultural activism in Martinique, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Léon Sainte Rose was born in Saint Esprit and grew up in a difficult period that may have shaped his worldview. He was an educator, an anti-colonialist activist, and a member of the Organisation de la jeunesse anticolonialiste de la Martinique, for which he was arrested in 1962.

As a defender of traditional music, he was a multi-instrumentalist who played the bongo, pipe, and flute. In 1979, he formed the group Palantché with four flutists to “awaken consciousness.” He was awarded the Sacem medal in 2005 by the Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique.

This cultural activist had worked and composed with groups such as Los Caribes or Trimalcos. One of his earliest successful titles was “Pliche ti nin.”

Léon Sainte Rose was a visionary who believed in the power of music to bring people together, to heal, and to inspire. He was a cultural ambassador of Martinique who shared his love of music with the world.

His passing is a great loss not only to his family but also to the cultural community of Martinique. His contributions to the preservation of traditional music, his activism, and his dedication to social justice will be remembered and cherished for years to come.

Léon Sainte Rose’s life and work serve as a reminder of the importance of cultural activism and the need to preserve our traditions. He was a trailblazer, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and activists. His music will live on, and his spirit will continue to inspire us all.