Mort Cause de Décès : Loana en deuil suite au décès de son papa : “Il était gravement malade et presque aveugle”

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Loana Petrucciani, the former reality TV star, has sadly lost her father. In an interview with Voici, she opened up about their relationship and her grief. Loana had reconnected with her father two years ago, but he did not want to see her due to his poor health, weight gain, and almost complete blindness. He had told her over the phone that he wanted her to remember him as he was before. Loana respected his wishes and did not attend his funeral, as she did not want to see him in death after he did not want her to see him in life.

Loana’s mother had also suffered from violence at the hands of her father. Loana asked her mother to remind her of happy memories, despite the abuse, and her mother had started to do so in the past year. Loana had also written in her book about the violence she had experienced as a child, including being hit on the head against the kitchen window by her father. She had chosen to give up her daughter for adoption due to the difficult circumstances at home.

Loana’s story sheds light on the complexities of family relationships and the impact of violence. It is a reminder to cherish the good memories and to seek help when faced with abuse. Loana’s decision to respect her father’s wishes despite her own grief shows a level of maturity and empathy. Our thoughts go out to her and her family during this difficult time.