Mort Cause de Décès : Luca Di Fulvio, l’auteur de “Le Gang des Rêves”, s’est éteint.

Luca Di Fulvio: Remembering the Italian Author and Playwright

Luca Di Fulvio was an Italian playwright and novelist, born in Rome in 1957. He was well-known for his captivating historical novels and gained recognition from the French public in 2016 with his novel, Le Gang des Rêves, translated by Elsa Damien and published by Slatkine & Cie.

The novel takes the reader back to 1920s New York, depicting the lives of characters from the working-class neighborhoods, gangsters, and dreams of social advancement. However, before becoming a successful author, Di Fulvio began his career as an actor and playwright. He graduated from the Silvio d’Amico National Academy of Dramatic Art and later joined the American theater community, Living Theater. He went on to found his own company, La Festa mobile.

Di Fulvio began his journey in the world of literature as an editorial consultant for various publishing houses before dedicating himself entirely to writing. It is this style, combining historical novels and complex characters, that earned him enormous success both in Italy and abroad.

He also found his audience in Germany and especially in France. His first novel, Zelter, a vampire story, was released quite discreetly by Zelig in Italy. However, it was with L’Empailleur (translated by Arlette Lauterbach and published by Gallimard) that he achieved his first major success. The book even had its own film adaptation directed by Eros Pugliesi under the title Anatomie des Grauens in 2004.

Invited to the Saint-Maur en Poche book festival in 2022, he was praised by the jury’s Coup de Coeur award, which he received with an overflow of joy, as he knew so well how to express.

ActuaLitté had a deep affection for the man and the author, which he returned with sincerity. A complicity, if it can be admitted (and if not, too bad, I’m not going to deny it), was established over the course of professional interviews. I remember this podcast, conducted during the Lire en Poche festival in Gradignan, where in the middle of the conversation, Luca proposed to marry me… before retracting, laughing, a few seconds later.

On May 31, 2023, at the age of sixty-six, Luca Di Fulvio passed away. Istya – Slatkine & Cie Publishers shared the sad news. He had just finished reading the proofs of his latest book, Le Paradis caché, scheduled for release on August 23.

Luca Di Fulvio had wanted to make one last public appearance at the Saint-Maur en Poche book festival, for a final meeting with his French readers, whom he adored and who adored him. This exceptional novelist, compared to Dickens, Zola, and especially Dumas, invented a new genre that reconciled all readers’ audiences with big novels to read in one go.

His unique style did not take the time to put on shoes to run, giving life to heroes that he tossed around in a fictional hell where good always triumphed over evil. As Daniele, the central character of his latest novel, repeats: “È la vita che va avanti.”

Our thoughts go out to Elisa, his beloved wife and first reader, to whom Luca dedicated all his books.

Photo credit: ActuaLitté (CC BY-SA 2.0)