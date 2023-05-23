Mort Cause de Décès : L’un des deux gardiens est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Two Employees of the University Hospital Center (CHU) in Reims Stabbed, One Dies

A tragic incident occurred at the Maison Blanche hospital in Reims (Marne), France, on May 22, 2023, when two employees of the University Hospital Center (CHU) were stabbed. One victim, a 38-year-old nurse, passed away during the night. The assailant was apprehended and taken into custody. The Minister of Health, François Browne, visited the hospital on the same day to express his support for the hospital staff and the victims’ families, promising to provide more resources for their safety.

According to the initial reports from the prosecutor’s office, a 59-year-old man stabbed two people, a 37-year-old medical secretary, and a 56-year-old nurse, who worked at the CHU. He was quickly arrested with a knife in his pocket and placed in police custody. The two victims were transferred to the operating room, and the nurse’s life was in critical condition. Unfortunately, she passed away later that night.

The news of the nurse’s death was confirmed by the Minister of Health, François Brown, who expressed his condolences to her family, colleagues, and the entire hospital community: “I have just learned with great sadness of the death of Karen, a 38-year-old nurse who was brutally attacked yesterday at @CHUdeReims. My thoughts are with her loved ones, colleagues, and all the hospital staff who died this morning.”

The Mayor of Reims, Arnaud Robinet, who is also the President of the French Hospital Federation, expressed his deep sadness and condolences for the nurse’s death: “Extremely saddened to announce the death of Karen, a nurse at the CHU in Reims. My thoughts are with her family, colleagues, and the entire hospital community who died this morning.”

The assailant was indicted in Châlons-en-Champagne for serious assault but was not convicted due to his mental illness and being under legal guardianship. The court of appeal in Reims had to rule on the case again.

This tragic incident has shocked the hospital staff and the entire community. Kelian, a 22-year-old porter at the hospital, expressed his disbelief and shock to our correspondent on site, stating that it is shameful that such an incident could still occur in a hospital, a place where people go to receive care. He added that he has noticed an increase in aggressive behavior from patients.

In response to the incident, the Mayor of Reims condemned the “terrifying attack” and shared his “deep emotion.” He also emphasized that this attack is part of a more significant trend of physical and verbal violence in public hospitals in recent years. The French Hospital Federation insists that no form of violence, regardless of its nature, can be accepted or minimized in hospitals, which are places for unconditional care and support.

In conclusion, this tragedy has highlighted the urgent need for increased security measures and resources to protect hospital staff and patients. The government and hospital administration must work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again, and that hospitals remain safe and secure places for everyone who seeks medical care and treatment.