Mort Cause de Décès : Mario Héron, conseiller municipal et militant syndical à Coudekerque-Branche, est décédé.

Remembering Mario Héron: A Dedicated Public Servant and Advocate Against Asbestos

The sudden passing of Mario Héron on Tuesday morning due to a heart attack has left the community in deep mourning. Known as “Le petit Mario” to everyone who knew him, Héron was a former councilor in Dunkirk and had been serving on the council of Coudekerque-Branche since 2020.

Héron was remembered by those who knew him as a jovial, kind, and dedicated man. His sudden passing has left many in shock, with the mayor of Coudekerque-Branche, David Bailleul, describing Héron as “more than a council colleague.” He went on to say that Héron was like an uncle to the council, and his sudden departure has been difficult for everyone.

Héron had recently retired after working as a technician in the signalization department of the Dunkirk urban community until August 2022. His political career began in 2001 when he was elected on Michel Delebarre’s list for two terms. He served as a neighborhood councilor in Basse-Ville, where he had lived for a long time. In 2020, he joined David Bailleul’s team as a municipal councilor and took charge of the mobility and signage of the town upon his retirement.

Bailleul praised Héron’s commitment to his work, saying that he was always on the ground and was a local elected official who put his convictions first. Héron was also a strong union activist and a vocal advocate against asbestos. He worked at the National Establishment of Marine Invalids (ENIM) for eleven years, where he cleaned asbestos on board ships. While he was spared from the disease, he was a strong supporter of the families of those affected.

Héron’s life was not without its challenges. He lost his only son in March 2021, and he was also an orphan. Despite these hardships, Héron remained positive and dedicated to his work, leaving a lasting impression on the community he served.

The passing of Mario Héron is a great loss to the community. He was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those around him. His commitment to his work and his advocacy will be remembered by all who knew him.