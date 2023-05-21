Mort Cause de Décès : Martin Amis, le romancier britannique de 73 ans, a passé away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Renowned British novelist Martin Amis passed away on Friday at the age of 73 in his residence in Florida, according to the Booker Prize and several media outlets. The literary institution described him as “one of the most acclaimed and commented upon authors of the past 50 years.” Amis’ wife, Isabel Fonseca, also an author, said that the writer of “Money, Money” (1984) and “London Fields” (1989) died from esophageal cancer.

Born in Wales in 1949, Martin Amis redefined British fiction literature in the 1980s and 1990s with his dark and biting style. After obtaining a degree in English from Oxford University in 1971, he worked as a literary critic before publishing his first novel, “The Rachel Papers,” in 1973.

It was with “Money, Money,” published in 1984, that Martin Amis became known. With a very biting sense of humor, he denounced the greed in Thatcher’s Britain and Reagan’s America. The writer quickly surpassed the fame of his father, British novelist Kingsley Amis, with his books that mix humor and melancholy.

He notably wrote a book on the tragedy of 9/11, entitled “The Second Plane,” which included articles, short stories, and essays. The British author was twice nominated for the Booker Prize, in 1991 for “Time’s Arrow” and in 2003 for “Yellow Dog.”

The 1990s marked the peak of his literary career, even though he was accused of misogyny and later, Islamophobia – accusations he always vehemently rejected. In addition to his ten novels, he published two collections of short stories and eight books of non-fiction.

In recent decades, he became a notorious intellectual, frequently appearing on television, sometimes alongside his longtime friend Christopher Hitchens, a renowned British-American writer who passed away in 2011. In 2008, The Times named him one of the 50 greatest British writers since 1945.

A film adaptation of his 2014 book “The Zone of Interest,” directed by Jonathan Glazer and with the same title, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on the day of Amis’ death. The novel, set in Auschwitz, tells the story of a Nazi officer who fell in love with the wife of the extermination camp commander. The “zone of interest” was the term used by the Nazis to describe the 40 square kilometers around the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Amis’ publisher, Vintage Books, said they were “devastated” by his death. “He leaves an impressive legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and he will be hugely missed,” Vintage said on Twitter.

In an interview with the BBC, Amis once said, “The novel is an incredibly intimate portrait of a writer. Although I don’t write an autobiography, I am everywhere in my books.” Martin Amis may have left us, but his legacy lives on through his literary works, which will continue to inspire and move readers for generations to come.