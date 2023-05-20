Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Martin Amis, the famous British novelist, died on Friday at his residence in Florida at the age of 73, as reported by The New York Times and The Guardian on Saturday. His wife, writer Isabel Fonseca, stated that the author of Money, Money (1984) and London Fields had died of esophageal cancer. The Zone of Interest, a film based on one of his novels, directed by Jonathan Glazer, was presented on Friday at Cannes.

Martin Amis was a celebrated and satirical English novelist of 71 years, a name synonymous with literature. In his recent book, Inside Story, he opens up about his life, his writing, and the people who have influenced him.

The book is divided into two parts: the first part is autobiographical, while the second part is a fictional reimagining of his life. Throughout the book, Amis reflects on his relationships with his father, his mentors, his friends, and his lovers.

Amis’s father, Kingsley Amis, was also a famous novelist. In his book, Experience, published 20 years ago, Amis had written about his father’s life and his own life in the shadow of his father’s success. In Inside Story, Amis continues to explore the impact of his father on his life and writing.

Throughout the book, Amis’s wit and satire are on full display. He tells stories about his encounters with famous people, including directors Roman Polanski and Stanley Kubrick, writers Saul Bellow and Vladimir Nabokov, and even the Queen of England.

Amis also writes about his love life and the women who have influenced him. One woman, in particular, stands out: Phoebe Phelps. Amis uses her as a character in his fictional reimagining of his life. She is a complex character, a prostitute turned courtier, who represents the dangers and audacity of fiction.

Amis also reflects on his writing and the art of the novel. He discusses the challenges of writing about dreams, sex, and religion, and the importance of humor in literature.

Throughout the book, Amis’s writing is engaging and reflective. He invites the reader into his life and mind, sharing his thoughts and experiences with honesty and candor.

In the end, Inside Story is a testament to Amis’s talent and legacy as a writer. He was a true master of the novel, and his wit and satire will be sorely missed. However, his books will continue to inspire and entertain readers for generations to come.