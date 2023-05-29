Mort Cause de Décès : Michel Côté, le comédien, décède à l’âge de 72 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Michel Côté, a beloved actor in the Quebec film industry, passed away at the age of 72 on May 29th, 2023. The announcement was made by his family, who confirmed that he was surrounded by loved ones during his final moments. Côté had been battling bone marrow disease for some time before his passing.

The news of Côté’s death has left a huge void in the Quebec cultural landscape. He was known for his numerous roles in films and television series, such as C. R. A. Z. Y., De père en flic, and La Petite Vie, which were all highly acclaimed and appreciated throughout Quebec. His performances were always nuanced and engaging, and his work touched the hearts of many.

The announcement of the actor’s passing was accompanied by a statement from his family that read, “It is with infinite sadness that the family of Michel Côté announces his passing on May 29th, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.” The statement also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences that the family had received from fans and the film industry.

Côté’s passing is a great loss to the Quebec film industry, as well as to his family and friends. He was a respected and beloved figure in the industry, and his contributions will be deeply missed.

In addition to his work as an actor, Côté was also known for his impressive home in Outremont, which he shared with his wife, Véronique. The couple recently sold their 21-room mansion for $3,195,000, which was a topic of interest among fans of the actor. The master bedroom of the home was particularly impressive, and photos of the property can be found online.

The news of Côté’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and members of the Quebec film industry. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the actor’s work. Côté’s legacy as an actor and cultural icon in Quebec will continue to live on through his many contributions to the film industry.

In conclusion, the passing of Michel Côté is a tremendous loss to the Quebec film industry and to his loved ones. He will be remembered as a talented and beloved actor, whose performances touched the hearts of many. May he rest in peace.