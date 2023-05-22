Mort Cause de Décès : Michel Descamps, former deputy in charge of public works in Lillers, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Michel Descamps: A Life Dedicated to Public Service

Michel Descamps, who served as deputy mayor of Lillers from 1995 to 2014, passed away recently. He was known for his dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to the law. Maryse Margez, deputy for solidarity at the Lillers town hall, recalls that Descamps “was a man who could not tolerate anyone who did not respect the law.”

Descamps was heavily involved in the fight against asbestos during his time as deputy mayor. He was a man of the left and a former miner from Auchel. Despite being laid off from his job, he decided to take a chance and move to Canada for three years before returning to his hometown and working in the penitentiary system.

Lucien Andries, former mayor of Lillers and a member of the Communist Party, invited Descamps to join his team because he knew him well. Andries also mentioned that Descamps was a former unionist and a local boy who was passionate about his community.

In addition to his public service, Descamps was also an accomplished tango dancer. In 2013, the local newspaper, La Voix du Nord, recounted his love story with his wife Simone, whom he met at a dance in Calonne-Ricouart. They participated in a dance contest where they had to balance an orange between their foreheads without dropping it. They won, and the rest is history. They celebrated their golden wedding anniversary and had four children together.

Descamps will be remembered for his dedication to the community and his unwavering commitment to justice. He was a role model for many and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.