Mort Cause de Décès : Michel Troyon, a symbolic figure of Vernon, passes away: a tribute.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Michel Troyon, known as the “White Wolf” in Vernon (Eure), passed away on May 3, 2017 at the age of 96. He had been a resident of Vernon since 1953 and was an iconic figure in the town. Troyon was known for his selflessness and dedication to his community, constantly volunteering his time to help others. His daughters, Chantal and Marie-Dominique, described him as “constantly benevolent” and a “reference point for many people.”

Troyon had an extremely successful career, with a diverse range of professional experiences. He studied at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Lille (Nord) from 1943 to 1948, followed by a position at the Pasteur Institute until 1953. He then became a laboratory director and opened his own establishment in Vernon in 1954. Troyon was one of the first professionals in the field of biology, and he modernized his laboratory as technology advanced.

In 1965, Troyon became the head of the laboratory at the Vernon Hospital and held the position until his retirement in 1992. His son, Philippe, recalled how his father would be called in the middle of the night for emergencies at the hospital and would often train laboratory aides, demonstrating his passion for education and sharing knowledge.

Troyon was also heavily involved in politics, joining the Centre Democrat party in 1965 and becoming the first deputy mayor of Vernon in 1983. He convinced the mayor at the time to restore the grand organ in the Notre-Dame de Vernon Collegiate Church, a project that was completed in 1979. Troyon’s contributions to Vernon did not stop there, as he and the mayor at the time, Jean-Claude Asphe, led various projects that drastically changed the face of the town, including improvements to the train station, the creation of the first bus network, and the construction of the Espace Philippe-Auguste, a cultural hub that has become a landmark in Vernon.

Troyon’s involvement in the community extended beyond politics and his career, as he was also a devoted member of the Lions Club of Vernon. He joined the club in 1956 and served as the governor of the Northwest district in 1975. Troyon was instrumental in establishing a twinning relationship between the Normandy district and the 105W district of the United Kingdom, and he was elected president of the Council of Governors of France in 1992, a position that allowed him to organize the 25th National Convention in Deauville.

Troyon’s dedication to education was also recognized by the French government, as he was awarded the Knight of the Order of Academic Palms in 1994 and the Officer of Academic Palms in 2003.

Overall, Michel Troyon was a remarkable individual who dedicated his life to serving others. His passion for education, politics, and community service left an indelible mark on Vernon and will be remembered for generations to come.