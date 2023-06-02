Mort Cause de Décès : News from Cameroon: Musician JULES KAMGA passes away on Friday

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jules Kamga: The Virtuoso of Makossa Music

Jules Kamga was a renowned musician and guitarist from Cameroon who had a significant impact on the Makossa music genre. He was a virtuoso of his instrument, and his music was characterized by rock and jazz sounds. He contributed immensely to the success of Makossa music in Europe during the 80s and 90s.

Kamga was born in Bandjoun, Cameroon, and studied at the College Noah in Mbalmayo. He started his music career in Cameroon before moving to Europe, where he became a prominent figure in the Makossa music scene. He was part of the national Makossa team alongside other well-known musicians such as Toto Guillaume, Aladji Touré, and Ebene Donald Wesley.

Kamga’s guitar skills were exceptional, and he was often referred to as the “REQUIN” of the Parisian studios during the 80s and 90s. He worked with several artists during his career, including Petit Pays, whom he collaborated with on his first album “Ça Fait Mal” in 1987. Other musicians who contributed to the album were Hilaire Penda, Valery Lobe, Sissi Dipoko, Fefe Bekombo, and Marie Aline Robinet.

Despite being a prominent figure in the Makossa music scene, Kamga remained a very private person. He lived in Yaoundé after his successful career in Europe but kept a low profile. Unfortunately, he fell ill and was unable to continue his music career for some time. He passed away after an extended illness, leaving behind a legacy in the music industry.

Kamga’s music was unique and characterized by rock and jazz sounds. He brought a new dimension to Makossa music, which was previously dominated by traditional African rhythms. His guitar solos were exceptional, and he was often the center of attention during live performances. His contribution to the success of Makossa music in Europe cannot be overstated, and he will be remembered as one of the genre’s pioneers.

One of Kamga’s most notable works was his tribute to Hiala, a Cameroonian city. The song was titled “Hiala,” and it celebrated the beauty and culture of the city. The song was a masterpiece, and it showcased Kamga’s exceptional guitar skills and musical talent. It remains one of his most popular works and is still celebrated by music enthusiasts today.

In conclusion, Jules Kamga was a renowned musician and guitarist who contributed significantly to the success of Makossa music in Europe. He was a virtuoso of his instrument and brought a new dimension to the genre. His music was characterized by rock and jazz sounds, and his guitar solos were exceptional. Despite being a private person, Kamga’s impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. He will be remembered as one of the pioneers of Makossa music, and his legacy will live on through his exceptional works.