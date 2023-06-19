Mort Cause de Décès : Nouvelles du Cameroun : Le règne du roi de Tibati est terminé, vive le lamido !

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Mohamadou Hadi Barkinda Becomes the 21st Lamido of Tibati

Mohamadou Hadi Barkinda, aged 40, has been appointed as the 21st lamido after the traditional consultations that took place on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He replaces Hamidou Bello, who passed away on May 12, 2023.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, the new lamido of Tibati, His Majesty Mohamadou Hadi Barkindo, 40 years old, designated by the members of the Faadah of the lamidat, will return to the royal palace at exactly 9 am. According to several sources in the lamidat of Tibati, this is in keeping with the tradition of this first-degree chieftaincy in the Djerem department of the Adamaoua region. He thus becomes the 21st lamido of Tibati.

The customary consultations to end the vacancy at the throne of the lamidat of Tibati began on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10 am. The ceremony was presided over by the prefect of Djerem in the presence of the members of the Faadah of the lamidat of Tibati constituting the electoral college. After the protocol phase, which took place on the esplanade of the lamidat in the presence of over 5000 people including the elite and the driving forces of the Adamaoua region, the first stage was the presentation of the candidates for the throne of Tibati.

There were a total of 22 candidates deemed eligible by the commission set up by the administrative authority of Djerem. Each candidate had five minutes to introduce themselves to the population. After this phase, the electoral college consisting of 14 notables of the Faadah went to the royal palace where the customary consultation took place. All this was done in the presence of the 22 candidates for the throne of the lamidat of Tibati.

Explaining the rules in force in the context of customary consultation, the prefect of Djerem was clear. According to the administrative authority, it is not an election for the appointment of the lamido, but rather a consultation.

“We know our customs, we know our traditions. It is a matter of doing things in a traditional way, in strict compliance with the regulations in force,” insisted Roger Soffo, the prefect of Djerem. As the hours went by, the customary consultation proceedings took place in peace and serenity. After three hours, the spokesperson for the Faadah of the lamidat of Tibati came out to announce to the population the name of the new lamido of Tibati. In the crowd, shouts of joy and ululations resounded at the announcement of the new lamido’s name.

“After a vacancy in the leadership of the traditional institution of Djerem following the death of His Majesty Hamidou Bello on May 12, 2023, and after all the customary and administrative diligences, Allah, by His infinite grace and perfect guidance, has brought to the throne today, June 17, 2023, Yerima Mohamadou Hadi Barkindo, henceforth His Majesty, son of the late Lamido Mohamadou Barkindo who passed away in 2004,” declared Sarki Yaaki Hamidou Nouhou Barrywa, the spokesperson for the Faadah of the lamidat of Tibati.

According to him, the populations of Djerem as a whole, with the will of God, support and guide the steps of the new lamido of Tibati. Mohamadou Hadi Barkindo, the new lamido of Tibati, was born on December 12, 1983, in Tibati. He attended primary and secondary school in this city. After obtaining his baccalaureate, he enrolled at the University of Yaoundé 1, where he obtained a degree in economics and management. Immediately afterwards, he was recruited by Sonara in the administrative and financial department. He is married and has three children. He is one of the four sons of the late Lamido Mohamadou Barkindo, who reigned from 1981 to 2004 on the throne of Tibati. His father was the 18th lamido.