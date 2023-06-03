Mort Cause de Décès : Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, l’inspirateur d’Intouchables, est décédé à l’âge de 72 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the man who inspired the French box office hit film “Intouchables,” has passed away at the age of 72 in a hospital in Marrakech. Pozzo di Borgo, who ran the Pommery champagne house, was left largely paralyzed in a paragliding accident in 1993, becoming completely dependent on his environment.

From the banlieues, the disadvantaged suburbs of Paris, Abdel Sellou entered his life. The new employee had no experience in caring for or accompanying disabled people, but a close friendship developed with Pozzo di Borgo. The complicity between the two men was filmed in 2011, and “Intouchables” with Omar Sy and François Cluzet is one of the most-watched French films of all time.

Omar Sy has sent his condolences today via Instagram. “He changed our lives and those of vulnerable people. His humor and intelligence will be missed.”

Pozzo di Borgo’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of compassion and human connection, even in the face of great adversity. Despite his physical limitations, he was able to form deep bonds with those around him and inspire others to do the same.

His legacy will live on through the film that he inspired, which has touched the hearts of millions around the world. It serves as a tribute to his life and a reminder of the profound impact that one person can have on the lives of others.

As we mourn the loss of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, let us also celebrate his life and the lessons that he taught us. May we continue to be inspired by his example and strive to make the world a kinder and more compassionate place for all.