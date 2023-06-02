Mort Cause de Décès : Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, l’inspiration derrière le film « Intouchables », est décédé à l’âge de 72 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo: A Life of Inspiration and Resilience

On June 2, 2023, the world lost a remarkable figure in the person of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. He was an aristocrat, businessman, and philanthropist who became quadriplegic after a paragliding accident in 1993. Despite this life-changing event, he continued to live his life to the fullest and inspired millions through his story of resilience and determination.

Born on February 14, 1951, in Tunisia, Philippe was the heir to a noble Corsican family. He grew up in a privileged environment and went on to study at the prestigious École Nationale Supérieure des Industries Agricoles et Alimentaires in France. After completing his studies, he worked for his family’s champagne business and later became the CEO of Pommery, a leading champagne house.

However, Philippe’s life took a dramatic turn on August 22, 1993, when he had a paragliding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He was only 42 years old at the time. The accident was a devastating blow to Philippe, who was used to an active and independent lifestyle. He spent months in the hospital and rehabilitation centers, trying to come to terms with his new reality.

Philippe’s life took another unexpected turn when he met Abdel Sellou, a young man from the suburbs of Paris, who became his caregiver and friend. Their unlikely friendship was the basis of the hit French film “The Intouchables” (2011), which was based on Philippe’s memoir “A Second Wind”.

The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $400 million worldwide and becoming the second highest-grossing French film of all time. It brought Philippe’s story to a global audience and inspired many people with disabilities to live their lives to the fullest.

Despite his physical limitations, Philippe remained active in his philanthropic work and was a vocal advocate for the rights of people with disabilities. He founded the Association Simon de Cyrène, which provides housing and support for people with disabilities, and was involved in various charitable organizations.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2012, Philippe spoke about his life after the accident and the challenges he faced. He said, “I’m not going to say it’s easy, but it’s possible to live with a handicap. It’s not a handicap that blocks your life, it’s a handicap that makes you see things differently.”

Philippe’s life was a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and friendship. Despite the setbacks he faced, he continued to live his life with courage and grace. He inspired millions of people around the world and left a lasting legacy of hope and inspiration.

In conclusion, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo was a remarkable individual who lived a life of inspiration and resilience. His story of overcoming adversity and finding friendship in unexpected places touched the hearts of millions around the world. He will be remembered as a true inspiration and a shining example of what is possible when we refuse to give up on life. Rest in peace, Philippe.