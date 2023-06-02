Mort Cause de Décès : Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the inspiration behind the film “Intouchables”, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, Aristocrat and Businessman Who Inspired Intouchables, Passes Away at 72

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the aristocrat and businessman whose story inspired the French film Intouchables, has passed away at the age of 72. Eric Toledano, one of the two directors of the film, announced the news on Friday, May 2, 2023.

“He passed away last night in Marrakech,” said Eric Toledano, who directed Intouchables with Olivier Nakache in 2011. “It’s a shock and above all, it’s immense sadness because it’s a relationship that has an incredible longevity. We stayed in touch, we did operations together,” added Eric Toledano.

Born into an ancient noble Corsican family, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo was the former head of the Pommery champagne house. In 1993, he was injured in a paragliding accident and became quadriplegic. In his book, The Second Wind, published in 2001, he recounts how he emerged from depression thanks to his caregiver, Abdel Yasmin Sellou.

This story was adapted to the screen in Intouchables, a huge success in 2011 that attracted nearly 20 million viewers in France. The two men are portrayed by François Cluzet and Omar Sy, who won the César Award for Best Actor in 2012. “Forever in our hearts,” wrote Omar Sy on his Instagram account.

Sold in nearly 50 countries, Intouchables also achieved exceptional success in Europe, particularly in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy. It was also adapted in the United States as The Upside with Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart.

The passing of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo is a great loss for all those who were inspired by his story of resilience and determination. His life and legacy will continue to inspire people around the world for many years to come.