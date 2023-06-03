Mort Cause de Décès : Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the man who inspired “Intouchables”, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

De l’histoire de cet homme riche devenu paraplégique, Éric Toledano et Olivier Nakache ont tiré “Intouchables”, l’un des plus gros succès du box-office, sorti en 2011. Philippe Pozzo di Borgo est mort le 1er juin, à 72 ans.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo et Abdel Yasmin Sellou en 2011, lors d’une diffusion d’« Intouchables » à Essaouira, au Maroc.

BERNARD BISSON/JDD/SIPA / SIPA Par Armelle Magnant Partage

Copier le lien Avant d’adapter l’histoire de Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, les réalisateurs Éric Toledano et Olivier Nakache avaient dû lui promettre une chose : faire rire les gens. Un préalable efficace, à sa sortie en 2011, Intouchables a fait près de 20 millions d’entrées en France. Un record longtemps inégalé, d’autant qu’il fut aussi le film en langue non anglaise le plus rémunérateur de tous les temps. Son histoire, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo l’avait d’abord racontée dans un livre, (Le Second Souffle, éd Bayard). C’est celle d’un aristocrate, riche homme d’affaires devenu paraplégique à la suite d’une chute en parapente. Et qui, après la mort de sa femme, fut sauvé de la dépression par son auxiliaire de vie, Abdel Yasmin Sellou, avec lequel il s’est ensuite lié d’amitié. Le cinéma raffole de ces duos mal assortis. Et l’histoire de Philippe Pozzo di Borgo y fit des miracles. Mêlant classes sociales, âge et origines diverses au franc-parler, le film incarné par François Cluzet et Omar Sy, triomphe. Et propulse ce dernier au premier rang des acteurs bankables. Une première pour un comédien noir en France. Né en 1941, issu d’une famille Corse, l’ex-homme d’affaires, lui, vivait au Maroc où il était devenu écrivain. Dans l’hommage qu’ils lui consacrent sur les réseaux sociaux, Éric Toledano et Olivier Nakache saluent son humour et son élégance. Et ajoutent : « En acceptant que l’on adapte son histoire dans Intouchables il a changé notre vie et la vie de nombreuses personnes vulnérables et fragiles. »

On June 1st, 2023, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo passed away at the age of 72. Pozzo di Borgo’s story was adapted by the directors Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache into “Intouchables,” one of the biggest box office successes in French cinema history. The film, released in 2011, was based on Pozzo di Borgo’s life as a wealthy businessman who became a paraplegic after a paragliding accident. After his wife’s death, he was saved from depression by his caregiver, Abdel Yasmin Sellou, with whom he formed a close friendship.

Before Toledano and Nakache adapted his story, Pozzo di Borgo insisted that they make people laugh. He had first told his story in a book titled “Le Second Souffle,” published by Bayard. “Intouchables” broke box office records in France, with nearly 20 million admissions. The film, which features François Cluzet and Omar Sy in the lead roles, was a hit with audiences and critics alike. It was also the most profitable non-English language film of all time.

The film’s success was due in part to the chemistry between Cluzet and Sy, who play two unlikely friends from different social classes and backgrounds. The story of Pozzo di Borgo and Sellou’s friendship struck a chord with audiences, and the film’s message of hope and friendship resonated with viewers around the world. Sy, in particular, became a breakout star after the film’s release, becoming the first black actor in France to become a bankable leading man.

Pozzo di Borgo was born in 1941 into a Corsican family. He lived in Morocco, where he became a writer. Toledano and Nakache paid tribute to Pozzo di Borgo on social media, praising his humor and elegance. They also credited him with changing their lives and the lives of many vulnerable and fragile people by allowing them to adapt his story into “Intouchables.”

In conclusion, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo’s story has left an indelible mark on French cinema and audiences around the world. “Intouchables” was a testament to the power of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit. Pozzo di Borgo’s legacy lives on, and his story continues to inspire and uplift people everywhere.