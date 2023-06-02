Mort Cause de Décès : Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, who inspired the film “Intouchables”, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the French businessman who inspired the hit movie “Intouchables,” passed away at the age of 72. He became quadriplegic in 1993 after a paragliding accident, and his story was later adapted into a book, “Le Second Souffle,” and then into the film that became a global success.

The news of his passing was announced by the directors of the movie, Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, on Twitter. They expressed their sadness at the loss of their friend and inspiration, and how his acceptance of having his story told had changed their lives and the lives of many vulnerable and fragile people.

Pozzo di Borgo’s story touched the hearts of many. In the book and film, he is portrayed as a wealthy man who, after becoming paralyzed, hires a young man from the projects to be his caregiver. The two men come from very different backgrounds, but they form a strong bond and teach each other invaluable life lessons.

The movie became a huge success, grossing over $400 million worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing French movie of all time. It was praised for its heartwarming storyline and the performances of its lead actors, François Cluzet and Omar Sy.

Pozzo di Borgo’s life was not just about the success of “Intouchables.” He was also a passionate advocate for disability rights and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of people with disabilities. He was actively involved in various organizations and initiatives aimed at creating a more inclusive society.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair, Pozzo di Borgo remained positive and optimistic. He continued to travel and explore the world, and he never lost his sense of humor. The directors of “Intouchables” described him as courageous, dignified, humble, and combative, and said that his humor and intelligence would be greatly missed.

Pozzo di Borgo’s legacy will live on through his work as an advocate for disability rights and through the impact that “Intouchables” has had on people around the world. His story has inspired many and has shown that disability does not define a person’s worth or potential.

In a world where disabilities are often stigmatized and misunderstood, Pozzo di Borgo’s story is a reminder that people of all abilities have something valuable to contribute. His life and legacy will continue to inspire people to work towards a more inclusive and accepting society.