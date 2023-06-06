Mort Cause de Décès : Robert Hanssen, former Kremlin mole within the FBI, has died.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Robert Hanssen, the double agent at the heart of one of the most disastrous espionage cases for the United States, has died at the age of 79 in the prison where he had been incarcerated since 2002, according to the US prison services. Hanssen was responsible for counter-espionage within the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and sold himself to the Soviets during the Cold War. He provided Moscow with some of the best-kept US secrets of the 1980s and 1990s in exchange for $1.4 million and diamonds.

Hanssen was “the most damaging spy in FBI history,” according to the federal police website. He was found unconscious on Monday morning in his cell at the high-security prison in Florence, Colorado, where he was serving a life sentence. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Recruited by the FBI in 1976, after starting his career with the Chicago police, Hanssen later joined the counter-espionage section of the New York office, which was responsible for tracking Russian spies on American soil and recruiting Soviet diplomats to the United Nations. Taking advantage of his key position, he quickly offered his help to the Soviet intelligence services, operating in secrecy under the alias “Ramon Garcia” without his handlers knowing his true identity.

Alternating between New York and Washington, he provided the Soviets and later the Russians with around 6,000 pages of documents, including military plans, counter-espionage software, and the names of several double agents operating for the United States.

Although the FBI quickly became aware of the existence of a mole in its ranks, Hanssen remained unsuspected for a long time. Married and the father of six children, he lived unnoticed while maintaining close ties to the Catholic elite in the capital. He was eventually implicated in 2000 by a Russian defector. Under surveillance, he was arrested in 2001 as he was about to deposit secret documents for Russian agents in a park in Virginia.

Hanssen avoided the death penalty by agreeing to cooperate with investigators. Admitting that he acted out of greed, he underwent 200 hours of interrogation. In 2002, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.