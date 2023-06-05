Mort Cause de Décès : Robert Hanssen, former Russian spy within the FBI, has passed away in French.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

The passing of Robert Hanssen, a former double agent within the FBI who was at the center of one of the most disastrous espionage cases in US history, has been announced by the US prison services. Hanssen, who was 79 years old, had sold secrets to the Soviets during the Cold War, delivering some of the most highly guarded American secrets of the 1980s and 1990s to Moscow in exchange for $1.4 million and diamonds. He was charged with counter-espionage within the federal police and was found unconscious in his cell at the Florence high-security prison in Colorado, where he had been serving a life sentence since 2002.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s website, Robert Hanssen was “the most damaging spy in FBI history.” He had been recruited by the FBI in 1976 after beginning his career in the Chicago police force. A few years later, he joined the counter-espionage section of the New York bureau, which was responsible for tracking Russian spies on American soil and recruiting Soviet diplomats at the United Nations. Using his position to his advantage, he quickly offered his help to the Soviet intelligence services, operating under the alias “Ramon Garcia” without his handlers knowing his true identity.

Alternating between posts in New York and Washington, he delivered some 6,000 pages of documents to the Soviets and later the Russians, including military plans, counter-espionage software, and the names of several double agents operating for the United States. Although the FBI quickly became aware of the existence of a mole within its ranks, it remained unsuspected for a long time. Married and the father of six children, he lived inconspicuously while maintaining close ties to the Catholic elite in the capital.

He was finally exposed in 2000 by a Russian defector. Under surveillance, he was arrested in 2001 as he was about to deposit secret documents for Russian agents in a park in Virginia. Robert Hanssen avoided the death penalty by agreeing to cooperate with the investigators. Admitting that he had acted out of greed, he underwent 200 hours of interrogation. In 2002, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.

Robert Hanssen’s story is a reminder of the seriousness of espionage and the importance of counter-espionage in protecting a nation’s secrets. His betrayal of his country for money and other benefits resulted in the loss of vital information and put countless lives at risk. It is crucial that governments continue to invest in counter-espionage efforts and take the necessary steps to prevent such breaches from occurring in the future. The passing of Robert Hanssen is a solemn reminder of the dangers of espionage and the importance of protecting national security.