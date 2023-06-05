Mort Cause de Décès : “Roger Craig, the Professor of a Pitch that Defined an Era, Passes Away at 93”

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Roger Craig, a prominent figure in baseball who launched or managed five World Series and changed the face of pitching in the 1980s as a split-fingered fastball guru, passed away on Sunday at the age of 93. He led the San Francisco Giants for eight seasons, leading them to the National League pennant in 1989. Craig spread the gospel of the split-fingered fastball, which was launched with the same motion as a traditional fastball but capable of confusing hitters because the pitcher grips the baseball with his index and middle fingers widely spaced and parallel to the seams instead of crossing them.

Craig was born on February 17, 1930, in Durham, North Carolina, one of 10 children of John and Mamie Craig. He was spotted by a part-time scout for the Dodgers while pitching in high school, then signed by the North Carolina State University team in 1950. After pitching in the Dodgers’ minor league system and serving in the army, Craig made his debut with Brooklyn in July 1955. He had a record of 5-3 in 21 games, including 10 starts, then beat the Yankees in the fifth game of what became the only World Series a Brooklyn team would win. He pitched again for the Dodgers in the 1956 World Series, taking the loss in Game 3 of the seven-game series won by the Yankees.

Craig began teaching the split-fingered fastball, a variant of a low-speed delivery called a forkball, when he managed the San Diego Padres in 1978 and 1979. The future Hall of Fame reliever, Bruce Sutter, had been using the pitch for several years with the Chicago Cubs, having learned it from their traveling instructor, Fred Martin, when he was in the minors. Although Craig did not “discover” the split-fingered fastball, he proved particularly adept at teaching it.

After five years as the Tigers’ pitching coach, Craig became the Giants’ manager with 18 games left in the 1985 season and stayed with the team for seven more years. The highlight of his tenure came in 1989, when the Giants won an NL pennant for the first time since 1962, although they were swept by the Oakland Athletics in a World Series delayed by an earthquake. He retired after the 1992 season and had spent time at his Southern California ranch in Borrego Springs in his later years.

The split-fingered fastball remained part of pitchers’ arsenals in the years after Craig’s retirement, but its popularity gradually waned due to concerns that it could place excessive strain on a pitcher’s arm. Craig’s legacy, however, lives on as one of the pioneers of the pitch.