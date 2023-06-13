Mort Cause de Décès : Silvio Berlusconi, l’exubérant homme politique italien, est décédé à l’âge de 86 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Silvio Berlusconi was a major public figure in the world of business, broadcasting, and politics in Italy. In the labyrinthine world of Italian politics, Berlusconi was the ultimate dealmaker, a man who fused business and public life like no other. His flamboyant personality struck a chord with the Italian electorate, who continued to support him despite allegations of corruption and double-dealing. He served as prime minister four times, and every time it seemed his political career was over, he managed to confound his detractors and bounce back. However, it was often his private life, his taste for beautiful young women, and the resulting sex scandals that made headlines around the world.

Berlusconi, who died at the age of 86, was a media mogul, football club owner, and billionaire businessman who never gave up politics and helped shape Italy’s image for decades. The Milanese magnate was born in Milan on September 29, 1936, into a middle-class family and grew up in a village outside the city during World War II. He demonstrated his ability to make money from his student years, playing double bass in a student band and developing a reputation as a singer, working in nightclubs and on cruise ships. He began using his natural charm in business as a vacuum cleaner salesman and by selling essays written for his fellow students.

After graduating, he started construction with his own company, Edilnord, and built a huge apartment complex on the outskirts of Milan – although the source of funding for the project remains a mystery. In 1973, the entrepreneur launched a local cable television company, Telemilano, to provide television to his properties. Four years later, he owned two more stations and a central studio in Milan. By the end of the decade, he had created a holding company, Fininvest, to manage the rapid expansion of his businesses. He eventually owned Mediaset – Italy’s largest media empire and owner of the country’s biggest private stations – and Italy’s largest publishing house, Mondadori. At the time of his death, he was one of Italy’s richest men, with a family fortune of several billion dollars. His children – Marina, Barbara, Pier Silvio, Eleonora, and Luigi – all participated in managing his commercial empire.

Part of that fortune was used to satisfy his personal interests, including saving his hometown football club, AC Milan, from bankruptcy in 1986. This investment paid off three decades later, in 2017, when he sold the club to Chinese investors for £628m ($740m). He never gave up football either, as he bought the Monza football club and led them to the top flight of Serie A for the first time in their history.

Political power and corruption investigations

Berlusconi’s remarkable ability to face the courts on multiple occasions – and maintain his popularity in politics – was unmatched. He often complained of being victimized, especially by prosecutors in his hometown of Milan, once claiming to have made 2,500 appearances in court in 106 trials over 20 years. Over the years, he has been accused of embezzlement, tax fraud, false accounting, and attempted bribery of a judge. He was acquitted or had his convictions overturned on several occasions. His controversies were highly publicized and provided a regular backdrop throughout his political career. It was only in February 2023 that he was finally cleared of bribing witnesses to lie about the famous “bunga bunga” parties he had organized at his villa as prime minister.

He founded his own political party 30 years ago, in 1993, and within a year, he had been catapulted to power. Leveraging his enthusiasm for football, he named his party after a supporters’ chant: Forza Italia (Go Italy). At the time, there was a power vacuum following a scandal affecting Italy’s center-right, and Berlusconi offered those voters an alternative that was not on the left. A massive advertising campaign on his own television channels helped him win the 1994 elections. However, his newfound appetite for politics was seen as an attempt to avoid being himself implicated in corruption allegations, after several of his businesses were caught up in the investigation. But he rejected those allegations. “I don’t need to take office for power. I have homes all over the world, beautiful boats, beautiful airplanes, a beautiful wife, a beautiful family. I make a sacrifice.”

Once in power, Silvio Berlusconi’s government passed a law granting him and other public figures immunity from prosecution for the duration of their term, but this law was later overturned by the Constitutional Court.

The king of the comeback

Berlusconi’s first coalition lasted only a few months, partly due to friction between the various parties that made it up, and partly due to Berlusconi’s indictment for alleged tax fraud by a Milan court. He lost the 1996 elections to the left, but his political career was just beginning. In 2001, Berlusconi became prime minister again, leading a new coalition known as the House of Freedoms. The main focus of his election campaign was the promise to reform the Italian economy, simplify the tax system, and increase pensions. But Italy’s finances were suffering from the global economic downturn, and Berlusconi was unable to keep his promises. He lost to the left in 2006 but won again in 2008. He remained a major player in Italian politics until 2011, which turned out to be one of his most difficult years. Italy’s borrowing costs soared during the eurozone debt crisis. The prime minister lost support and was forced to resign after losing his parliamentary majority. The same year, the Constitutional Court overturned part of the law granting him and other top ministers temporary immunity. Berlusconi ultimately performed community service as part of his conviction for tax fraud.

Beyond politics, Berlusconi made headlines for his private life, which was often very public. The flamboyant prime minister did not hide that he sought out younger women than himself. His latest companion, Marta Fascina, a party colleague, is over 50 years his junior. He was known for using hair transplants and plastic surgery to make himself look younger. He met his second wife, Veronica Lario, after she performed topless…