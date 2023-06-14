Mort Cause de Décès : The Iconic Superhero Comic Artist John Romita Sr. has Passed Away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

John Romita Sr., a prominent American comic book artist, passed away in his sleep on June 12 at the age of 93, as announced by his son John Romita Jr. on social media. Romita Sr. started his career in the field of industrial design and advertising, before joining the world of comic book publishing at the age of 19. He worked for Timely Comics, which later became Marvel, and then for Detective Comics, which became DC Comics.

Romita Sr. was known for his work on Spider-Man, which he started drawing in 1966, succeeding Steve Ditko. He brought his expertise in romance comics to Spider-Man, giving the character a soap opera feel by emphasizing the love interests of Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, and Gwen Stacy. Romita Sr. was also the director of Marvel from 1973, where he participated in the creation of Wolverine, one of the most popular X-Men characters.

Romita Sr. worked on many other iconic characters during his three-decade career at Marvel, including Black Widow, Luke Cage, and Punisher. His work helped shape the modern superhero genre, and his legacy continues through his son, John Romita Jr., who is also a renowned comic book artist.

Romita Sr.’s passion for practicality and functionality was evident in his approach to character design. He wanted his characters to be not only visually appealing but also practical. This approach is exemplified in his creation of Wolverine’s retractable claws, which he designed to be practical and functional.

Romita Sr. received numerous accolades for his work, including induction into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2002. His contribution to the comic book industry will always be remembered, and his death is a significant loss for the world of comics.

In conclusion, John Romita Sr. was a legendary comic book artist who left an indelible mark on the comic book industry. His work on Spider-Man and other iconic characters helped shape the modern superhero genre, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of comic book artists.