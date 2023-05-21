Mort Cause de Décès : The Pioneer of Hazebrouck Rugby, Daniel Devynck, Has Passed Away

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Daniel Devynck, the founder and former president of the Rugby-club de Flandre intérieure (RCFI) in Hazebrouck, passed away on Friday at the age of 77. Devynck was not only mourned by his blood family but also by his rugby family, the RCFI, which he had devoted much of his life to.

Devynck, along with a group of other rugby enthusiasts, founded the RCFI in 1970. He served as the club’s president for sixteen years before passing the torch to David Hanoire, a former player, in June 2020. Devynck’s dedication to the club was recognized in September of the same year when the RCFI named their rugby field after him in honor of his fifty years of service. At the ceremony, Valentin Belleval, the mayor of Hazebrouck, awarded Devynck the city’s Medal of Honor.

The RCFI posted a tribute to Devynck on their Facebook page, saying, “The RCFI has lost a great man who was dedicated, passionate, and courageous. For over fifty years, he accompanied and conveyed his values to several generations of rugby players. He was and will remain an emblematic figure of the RCFI.”

Devynck’s passing is a great loss not only for his family and the RCFI but also for the entire rugby community. His contribution to the sport and his commitment to the RCFI will always be remembered. As the RCFI mourns their loss, they will also celebrate the life and legacy of Daniel Devynck.

A final tribute will be paid to him on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Vendin-les-Béthune crematorium.