Mort Cause de Décès : The van driver died after falling several hundred meters.

Tragic Accident in Jura: Driver Dies After Van Plunges into River

On May 18th, a man died behind the wheel of his minibus after a road accident in Septmoncel-les-Moulins near Saint-Claude, Jura. The vehicle was found in the river, located 300 meters below the RD436, known for its scenic viewpoints.

The incident occurred on the tourist road of Yura, where the driver of the van lost his life after leaving the road on RD436 in Septmoncel-les-Moulins, near Saint-Claude. The road services of the Jura department contacted the emergency services just after 8:00 am, suspecting that the car had gone off the road more than 300 meters above the Flumen River, near the Dentelles de Septmonsel.

Due to the steep terrain of the crash site, the rescue team had to send a reconnaissance drone. The vehicle, a van converted into a camper, was found on its side in the river. A significant number of resources were allocated to the rescue mission. In addition to the drone, 23 firefighters were mobilized, and they were assisted by a Dragon helicopter from the Mountain Gendarmerie Squadron in Morez.

After placing a winch at the bottom of the steep valley, the rescue team could only confirm the driver’s death, whose body was discovered under the vehicle. The public prosecutor’s office in Lon-le-Saugnier has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fatal accident.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need to be cautious while driving, especially on scenic routes with steep drops. Such accidents can have severe consequences, and it is crucial to be aware of the risks and to drive responsibly.

The Jura region is known for its beautiful landscapes and winding roads that offer breathtaking views of the valley and mountains. However, such roads can also be dangerous, and drivers must exercise caution and follow the speed limits and other traffic rules. It is also essential to ensure that vehicles are in good condition and equipped with necessary safety features.

Incidents like this serve as a reminder to all drivers to prioritize safety and to be vigilant on the road. Even a moment of distraction or carelessness can have catastrophic consequences. It is crucial to remember that every life lost in a road accident is a tragedy that could have been avoided with responsible driving.

In conclusion, the tragic accident in Jura is a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the driver who lost his life, and we hope that this incident will inspire greater awareness and responsibility among all drivers.