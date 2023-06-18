Mort Cause de Décès : “Thierry Ardisson se confie rarement sur sa femme Audrey Crespo-Mara”

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Thierry Ardisson and Audrey Crespo-Mara, one of France’s most loved couples, appeared together on the set of “Quelle Époque” on June 17th, 2023, marking their first public appearance as a couple. The famous TV host made rare confessions about his wife, and even shared a kiss with her on the show.

Ardisson and Crespo-Mara have been together for more than 14 years, and have been married since June 2014. They are known for their strong bond, but have always kept their private life out of the public eye. However, during their appearance on “Quelle Époque”, Ardisson revealed some details about their relationship.

The couple first met in a surprising way, as Ardisson saw Crespo-Mara on TV one morning and fell in love with her instantly. Despite both of them being married at the time, Ardisson decided to pursue her and called her up. He even went as far as to say, “When you’re not here, the sun doesn’t shine”. This iconic phrase would become the reference point for their love story.

During their appearance on “Quelle Époque”, Crespo-Mara made her first public appearance with her husband, and the audience gave them a warm welcome. When asked about the secret to their long and happy marriage, Ardisson simply said that Crespo-Mara makes him happy and has brought him peace.

The couple’s appearance on the show was a special moment for their fans, who have always admired their love story. Their rare public appearance was a symbol of their strong bond, and their willingness to share their love story with the world. Their appearance on the show was a reminder that love can conquer all, and that true love never fades away.