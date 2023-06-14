Mort Cause de Décès : Treat Williams, l’acteur américain, est décédé à l’âge de 71 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Treat Williams: A Look Back at the Life of a Memorable Second Lead Actor

Treat Williams, the star of Hair, 1941, and Once Upon a Time in America, tragically passed away due to a motorcycle accident. Williams, who was 71 at the time of his death, was one of the most memorable second lead actors of the 80s and 90s. He had numerous roles and a filmography full of memorable collaborations.

Williams started his acting career in the 70s with small roles, but he gained public recognition in 1979 with the musical comedy Hair directed by Milos Forman. He played the role of George Berger, the leader of a group of hippies, showcasing his acting, singing, and dancing talents. Hair was a success and Williams earned a nomination for the Golden Globe for Best New Male Actor, which launched his career.

From Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979) to Alan J. Pakula’s Consenting Adults (1992), Williams worked with many big names in the film industry. He even appeared in Sergio Leone’s final masterpiece, Once Upon a Time in America (1988), where he played a greedy and threatening gangster.

However, Williams’ major role was that of Danny Ciello in Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City (1981). The film, which focuses on corruption within the anti-drug movement, gave Williams one of his few leading roles and one of his best performances. Despite the mixed reviews and disappointing box office, the Lumet film was nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Actor for Treat Williams.

Aside from working with prestigious filmmakers, Williams also became a familiar face in B-movies. He played the real-life hijacker DB Cooper in Roger Spottiswoode’s Two Hundred Thousand Dollar Heist (1981), a loose adaptation of the famous criminal’s story. He also played a police officer in the horror-comedy Dead Heat (1988) by Mark Goldblatt, who was James Cameron’s editor until True Lies.

Ten years later, in 1998, Williams starred in one of the most fun movies of his career, Stephen Sommers’ underrated Deep Rising. He played a roguish character facing sea monsters, a role originally intended for Harrison Ford. Williams perfectly embodied his character’s charisma, making him as believable as he was endearing.

Although the 2000s were less fruitful for his career, Williams had a second career in television. From Everwood to Blue Bloods, and most recently in We Own This City, he played secondary roles that were always memorable thanks to his charisma and presence.

Despite his decline towards the end of his career, Williams will always be remembered as one of the most memorable second lead actors of the 80s. He was the kind of actor who could make an impact in just one scene, and his roles will undoubtedly continue to impress future cinephiles.

In conclusion, Treat Williams was a talented and versatile actor who left an indelible mark on the film industry. He will be greatly missed.