Mort Cause de Décès : Trois documentaires et films sur la vie du L’Unabomber, décédé.

Ted Kaczynski, the infamous Unabomber, has reportedly died in prison at the age of 81, possibly by suicide, according to a recent article in The New York Times. Kaczynski gained notoriety for his anti-industrialization beliefs and his bombing campaign against universities and airlines. His identity was initially unknown, leading the FBI to title the case the “University and Airline Bomber” and the media to dub him the Unabomber.

Kaczynski’s loss was his desire to spread his manifesto to the public. After demanding newspapers publish his work, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” Kaczynski’s brother recognized his writing style and reported him to the FBI. Kaczynski maintained that he was not insane and was subsequently sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences in 1998.

Hollywood has been naturally drawn to Kaczynski’s story, adapting it into films and TV shows while loosely basing storylines on his life. Several documentaries have also examined Kaczynski’s life. While no single project can fully illuminate why Kaczynski felt the need to kill to achieve his goals, the following projects offer a better understanding of what drove him to become the Unabomber.

“Unabomber: In His Own Words” (2020) is a Netflix true-crime documentary that lives up to its title. Kaczynski’s journal provides a better insight into his mindset, as the episodes explore his past as a gifted academic and his transformation into a violent terrorist. Despite all his ramblings, it is easy to forget that Kaczynski was once considered brilliant, and this series also delves into how he evaded capture for so long, as well as his desire to shape his own narrative even behind bars.

“Ted K.” (2021) features Sharlto Copley in the titular role of Ted Kaczynski, and the film largely focuses on him. The story begins in the early 1970s as Kaczynski tries to withdraw from modern society, only to find it encroaching on his life even as he lives in the wilderness. Seeking revenge, Kaczynski embarks on a terror campaign that triggers the longest manhunt in FBI history.

“Manhunt: Unabomber” (2017) takes place in two different periods, 1995 and 1997. In 1995, FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald (Sam Worthington) and his team investigate the Unabomber’s manifesto in the hopes of uncovering clues to his identity. Two years later, Fitzgerald leaves the FBI and lives in isolation before being brought back to interrogate captive Ted Kaczynski (Paul Bettany) and convince him to plead guilty before his trial. However, Kaczynski has his own plans, and he actually seems to believe that he could walk free.

In conclusion, while Ted Kaczynski’s actions were heinous and unforgivable, these projects offer a glimpse into his motivations and psyche. They shed light on the man behind the terror and allow us to better understand the events that led to his eventual capture and imprisonment.