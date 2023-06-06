Mort Cause de Décès : Un détenu de 45 ans décède après une altercation à Pas-de-Calais – Allo17.fr

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Pas-de-Calais: A 45-Year-Old Inmate Dies in a Prison Brawl

On Tuesday, June 6th, a 45-year-old prisoner died at the Longuenesse penitentiary center in Pas-de-Calais following a brawl. The man was declared dead on the scene by the SMUR doctor.

The incident took place in the cell of the attacking inmate, in an open wing. He strangled him with a shoelace, then slit his throat with a metal cover and a piece of glass. In this part of the penitentiary center, cells are opened at 7 am, and then inmates are autonomous.

An investigation has been opened, and the dead prisoner was discovered by a guard who found him on the ground and managed to isolate the attacker and raise the alarm.

This tragic event highlights the ongoing challenges of managing the prison population in France. The country has the highest incarceration rate in Europe, and the prison system is frequently criticized for its overcrowding and substandard living conditions.

More than 68,000 people are currently held in French prisons, with the system operating at 119% of capacity. This situation has led to a high level of tension and violence within the prison population, and incidents like this have become all too common.

The French government has vowed to address the issue, with plans to build new prisons and improve the living conditions for inmates. However, progress has been slow, and the situation remains a significant challenge for the country.

There are also concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the prison system. French prisons have been hit hard by outbreaks of the virus, with more than 4,000 cases reported among inmates and staff.

The government has implemented measures to try and control the spread of the virus, including testing and isolation protocols, but the situation remains volatile.

In conclusion, the death of a 45-year-old inmate in a prison brawl in Pas-de-Calais is a tragic reminder of the ongoing challenges facing the French prison system. The country has the highest incarceration rate in Europe, and the system is struggling to cope with the growing number of inmates and the high level of tension and violence within the prison population. The government has vowed to address the issue, but progress has been slow, and the situation remains a significant challenge for the country.