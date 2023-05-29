Mort Cause de Décès : Un enfant de 10 ans décède après avoir été écrasé par un arbre près de Montauban.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Tragedy Strikes in Tarn and Garonne as 10-Year-Old Boy Dies in a Storm

On Monday afternoon, a terrible accident took place in Lacour-Saint-Pierre, a small commune located between Montauban and Montaigu in Tarn and Garonne. The incident occurred along the canal de Monteux, near the lock, and claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. The firefighters were the first responders on the scene.

According to the Montauban prosecutor’s office, the accident happened when a gust of wind knocked down a tree that fell on the boy. He was accompanied by an adult and another child when the tragedy occurred. The emergency services also treated other members of his family who were injured in the incident. The gendarmes of Montagu are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The mayor of the town, Françoise Pizzini, rushed to the scene to offer her condolences and support. The tragedy has shocked the local community, and many have expressed their sorrow and sympathy on social media.

