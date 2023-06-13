Mort Cause de Décès : Un influenceur simule sa mort et surprend ses proches en arrivant en hélicoptère à son propre enterrement.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Belgian influencer, Ragnar le fou, simulated his own death to reappear in front of his loved ones and family on the day of his funeral, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Faced with the bad buzz, the influencer seeks to explain himself by justifying his act to get closer to his family.

Many people were outraged by Ragnar’s stunt, including Caroline, a Belgian listener who expressed her disgust on RTBF, as reported by La Voix du Nord. Isabelle also criticized the influencer, stating that his videos on his “death” had touched her, and she couldn’t understand what lesson he was trying to teach.

According to Belgian media, Ragnar had been preparing for this moment for a year, planning everything from his death to his reappearance on the day of his funeral, which coincided with Father’s Day.

In an interview with Sudinfo, Ragnar explained that he had wanted to conduct a “social experiment” and “teach his family a lesson.” He further stated that he had been working on the project for a year and wanted to show his family that they shouldn’t wait until someone dies to visit them.

On June 11, 2023, the instructions were clear: no flowers were to be brought to the funeral, and a large screen was installed. Several witnesses were shocked by the scene and shared it on social media.

Ragnar admitted that he had sought to create buzz, but it was not his priority. He claimed that he had won his bet, as half of his family attended the funeral, and others who hadn’t come to the ceremony reached out to him afterward. However, his actions have not convinced many people on social media.

In conclusion, while Ragnar’s intentions may have been noble, his actions have caused significant distress to his loved ones and led to a negative public reaction. It is essential to think carefully about the consequences of our actions, especially when they involve the people we care about.