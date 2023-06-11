Mort Cause de Décès : Un jeune homme décède dans le Lot pendant qu’il se baignait avec ses amis

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Dramatic Aquatic Accident in Cahors: Young Man Drowns

A young man in his twenties lost his life on Saturday, June 10th, in Cahors, Lot. He was swimming in the river with two friends when he apparently suffered a seizure. His body was found later that evening.

The call for help was made around 7 p.m. when three friends in their twenties were swimming in the Lot in Cahors, near Plaine du Pal and Rue Perie. One of them did not resurface. 25 firefighters from Lot and reinforcements from Tarn-et-Garonne quickly arrived on the scene. A dog handler and his animal also participated in the search to try to find the missing young man alive.

The search lasted for hours. It was the dog from the canine team that finally spotted the lifeless body of the swimmer late in the evening after midnight. Unfortunately, it was too late. The young man in his twenties may have suffered a seizure before drowning.

The victim’s precise identity and origin have yet to be established. According to initial reports, he was not a young man from Cahors. He may be of Georgian origin. The national police went to the scene. An investigation has been opened, and an autopsy will be performed on the victim’s body to determine the exact circumstances of his death.

Eyewitnesses who sounded the alarm allow certain leads to be ruled out. They saw the young man playing with his friends before his body suddenly disappeared underwater. The seizure theory is therefore favored.

This tragic event reminds us of the importance of safety measures when swimming. Whether in a river or a pool, it is essential to remain vigilant at all times and to respect the rules in place. Swimming with friends is a great pleasure, but accidents can happen. It is important to know your limits and to swim only in authorized areas. In the case of Cahors, the area where the young man drowned is not designated for swimming, and swimming is prohibited.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the victim.