The valley of Tangi in Afghanistan has remained largely under the control of the Taliban throughout the war, and it is a place where martyrs are revered. The region has a culture that glorifies suicide bombers and the Taliban has indoctrinated the young men of the area to believe that they are special and superior to the rest of society. The Taliban has convinced these young men that the ultimate act of jihad is to become a suicide bomber and that such action will lead to a special place in paradise.

Ismail Ashuqullah is a 25-year-old man who regretted not being able to carry out an attack before the Taliban took power in 2021. He speaks of his desire to “avenge the Quran,” and his disappointment at not being chosen for a suicide mission. Ismail, like many others in Tangi, had fought with the Taliban for eight years before he joined the ranks of suicide bombers. He was never chosen to carry out an attack, but he remains proud of his service to the cause.

The Taliban has convinced the people of Tangi that the martyrdom of their sons and brothers is a great honor and a way to bring glory to their families. This indoctrination has led to a culture of martyrdom that is deeply ingrained in the community. The Taliban has used this culture to its advantage, as suicide bombers have been a key element of their campaign against foreign forces and the Afghan government.

The people of Tangi see the suicide bombers as heroes who have given their lives for the cause of Islam. They believe that these young men have earned a special place in paradise and that their sacrifice has brought honor to their families. The Taliban has used this culture of martyrdom to recruit more suicide bombers, and they continue to use this tactic to this day.

The use of suicide bombers has had a devastating impact on Afghanistan, with civilians often bearing the brunt of these attacks. The Taliban has shown little regard for human life, and their use of suicide bombers has resulted in the deaths of countless innocent people. The international community has condemned the use of suicide bombers as a cowardly and barbaric tactic, and many within the Muslim world have also spoken out against this practice.

In the end, the people of Tangi must come to grips with the fact that the glorification of suicide bombers is a dangerous and destructive practice. The Taliban has used this culture to its advantage, and the people of Tangi have paid a heavy price for their complicity. It is time for the people of Afghanistan to reject the use of suicide bombers and to work towards a more peaceful and prosperous future. Only then can Afghanistan truly move forward and leave behind the horrors of the past.