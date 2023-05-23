Mort Cause de Décès : Valentin Petit, director of Nekfeu and Roméo Elvis music videos, dies in a plane crash at 32.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Valentin Petit: Portrait of a Rising French Audiovisual Star

Valentin Petit, a rising star in the French audiovisual industry, was one of three victims of a plane crash in Switzerland on Saturday. An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Valentin Petit died in a small plane crash on Saturday, May 20, in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. According to local police, the plane crashed around 10:20 a.m. in “a forest area, in a difficult-to-access area.” The young man, originally from Bourges, was to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Monday. The pilot, a septuagenarian, and the other passenger in his thirties also died. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the tragedy.

Devastated, the parents confided to the Berry Républicain. “It was a birthday present that a loved one had given him,” said Didier, his father. “He died as he lived, at full speed. As a child, he was already a little daredevil,” recounts a family member.

Didier Petit tells of a “passionate and creative boy who had given himself the means to live the life he wanted.” His journey commands respect. Valentin Petit left his native Bourges for Paris and began a degree in cinema at the University of Paris VIII. And from 2011, he directed music videos for the rising stars of French rap. Among them are the big names in the French hip-hop scene today: Nekfeu, Némir, Alpha Wann, and Roméo Elvis.

At 24, Valentin Petit was already recognized for his talents and released a short film, Antophobia, with which he traveled to festivals. In 2018, he directed a second, entitled The Sound of Light. His ambition at the time was to go and conquer the United States and make videos for international artists. In 2019, he directed the video for Green Juice, by Asap Ferg and Pharrell Williams. Valentin Petit was also behind Rosalia’s cult clip, SAOKO.

“I really like to bring a photographic aspect to my work through frames and the setting of the characters,” explains Valentin in a promotional video interview for Adobe in 2015. A love of nature also allows him to give his work “a more impactful rendering.” More recently, he directed the clip for Ziak’s song, Même pas un grincement. Published in January on YouTube, the video already has six million views.

The videographer also directed advertisements. Major brands like Adidas, Nike, and Balmain called upon his talents. Valentin Petit was also behind the camera for the Paris rooftops race, the latest promotional video for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Valentin Petit’s death is a great loss to the French audiovisual industry. He had a promising career ahead of him, and his talent will be sorely missed.