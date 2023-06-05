Mort Cause de Décès : “Voici les reproches de ce père décédé à sa fille Keyna Teledakar”

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Fally Ipupa Explains Tension with Daughter Keyna

Congolese singer Fally Ipupa has given reasons for the tension that exists between him and his eldest daughter, Keyna. Recently, a photo of the singer caused a stir on social media, with many fans noticing that the tattoo of his daughter’s name was no longer visible on his shoulder. Some fans were quick to criticize the artist, accusing him of being too harsh on his daughter. In a recent interview, Fally Ipupa opened up about the situation with his daughter and revealed why he decided to remove the tattoo.

According to the artist, his daughter’s indifference to comments made by her mother about him was the main reason for the tension. Fally’s ex-wife, Nicky Barcelone, had reportedly referred to their daughters as orphans, and Keyna did not defend her father. Feeling rejected, Fally decided to distance himself from his daughter and remove the tattoo in her honor.

Fally Ipupa explained that his daughter was not a child anymore, and at 19 years old, she should have defended him against her mother’s comments. He stated that if she did not defend him, it meant that she supported her mother’s comments, making him feel rejected.

The tension between Fally Ipupa and his daughter is an unfortunate situation, especially because it is based on family issues. It is important for families to resolve their issues amicably and not let them escalate to a point where relationships are damaged.

Fally Ipupa is a well-known artist in the Congolese music industry, and he has released several hit songs that have gained massive popularity across Africa and beyond. He is also known for his flamboyant fashion style and is regarded as one of the most stylish musicians in Africa.

In conclusion, it is essential for families to communicate effectively and resolve their issues amicably. Family relationships are essential, and it is important to maintain them, especially when it comes to parents and their children. Fally Ipupa’s situation with his daughter is a reminder that no matter how successful one may be, family is still the most important thing.