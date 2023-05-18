“Mortal Kombat 1 feature”: Important Feature Confirmed in Mortal Kombat 1

1. #SEOtips

Confirmed: Mortal Kombat 1 Will Use Rollback Netcode

After finally revealing Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios posted an FAQ page to answer numerous questions including confirming the type of netcode the game will be running. With a fanbase that was ready for any news after weeks of teases, NetherRealm and Warner Bros Games finally confirmed that the next game in the bloody and popular fighting game series is Mortal Kombat 1. Serving as a refresh of the series, Fire God Liu Kang has created a new universe, with reimagined versions of popular characters.

While details are still slim outside of the impressive CG announcement trailer, fans did get to see updated versions some characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Shang Tsung, Mileena, and Kitana. Other details have crept out of press releases including Mortal Kombat 1\’s Kameo Fighter System, which is being positioned as a unique roster of characters who can be called upon to assist the player during matches. Now, players are also learning some of the technical achievements that Mortal Kombat 1 will be bringing to the table as well.

After the Mortal Kombat 1 reveal trailer, the website went live with additional details concerning the game. NetherRealm also included a FAQ page to answer some of the more commonly asked questions. For fighting games, a common concern from the community is the state of online play and what sort of netcode it\’ll be running. The gold standard these days is rollback and thankfully for online fans, Mortal Kombat 1 will be utilizing that at launch.

For modern day fighting games, rollback netcode is largely seen as a requirement by most players instead of the older delay-based type. Rollback is seen as the new standard because it offers the most stable connection during online matches, regardless of how far apart both players are. Delay and latency for fighting games that rely on precise timing can ruin the online experience for players, so rollback has become the go-to standard, especially for upcoming games like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8.

In fact, rollback has become so popular that most developers are starting to go back and retroactively add it back in. Arc System Works has been at the forefront of this, updating a variety of its older fighting games like Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Dragon Ball FighterZ, BlazBlue Central Fiction, and Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus to name a few. SNK

