“Mortification Rites” Album by Order of Decay (Sco) to be Released in 2023

Order of Decay (Sco) – Mortification Rites (Album 2023)

The Scottish death metal band, Order of Decay, has just released their highly anticipated album, Mortification Rites. The album features 8 tracks filled with aggressive riffs, pounding drums, and guttural vocals that will leave metalheads craving for more.

Tracklist

Intro: Descent into Darkness Mortification Rites The Plague of Humanity Bloodstained Altar Abomination Spawned Graveyard of the Damned Wrath of the Undead Outro: Rise of the Abyss

Album Review

From the very first notes of the album’s intro, “Descent into Darkness,” you know you’re in for a ride. The ominous sounds and haunting whispers set the tone for the rest of the album. The title track, “Mortification Rites,” kicks things off with a thrashy riff and blast beats that will make you want to start a mosh pit in your living room.

The album’s production is top-notch, with each instrument shining through in the mix. The guitars are heavy and aggressive, the drums are thunderous, and the bass adds a nice rumble to the low end. The vocals are a standout on the album, with guttural growls and screams that perfectly complement the music.

Lyrically, Mortification Rites is a dark and twisted journey through the depths of hell. The themes of death, decay, and the undead are prevalent throughout the album. Tracks like “The Plague of Humanity” and “Abomination Spawned” paint vivid pictures of the horrors that await in the afterlife.

The album’s standout track is “Graveyard of the Damned,” which features a catchy chorus and some of the album’s best riffs. The song is sure to be a fan favorite and will have crowds headbanging along at live shows.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Mortification Rites is an excellent album from Order of Decay. The band has crafted a cohesive and well-executed record that will satisfy fans of death metal and extreme music. The album is a testament to the band’s skill and dedication to their craft, and it’s sure to be a highlight of the death metal scene in 2023.

Death Metal Music Sco (Band) Extreme Metal Mortification Rites (Album) Heavy Metal Music