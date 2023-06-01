mosquito treatment: The Environmental Health Director of Amarillo talks about mosquito control and treatment in the region.

Mosquitoes Return to Amarillo Area Following Heavy Rainfall

The city of Amarillo’s Environmental Health Department has issued a warning about the return of mosquitoes to the area, following heavy rainfall that has filled playas and large pools of standing water. Anthony Spanel, the environmental health director for the city of Amarillo, urged residents to be vigilant and report any sightings of adult mosquitoes to the department, which only treats for adult mosquitoes by request.

Treatment Program

The city has a three-tier treatment program that dispenses larvicide to kill mosquito larvae and fog areas to control adult mosquitoes. Mosquitoes breed rapidly and can spread illnesses such as West Nile Virus, which can potentially be prevalent in the area. Spanel warned that mosquitoes can breed in any standing water, including bird baths, dog bowls, and any kind of standing water on one’s property. The community can help by discarding standing water in containers on their property.

Protect Yourself

Various ways that people can defend themselves from mosquitoes include wearing long-sleeved clothing and insect repellants. Spanel advised residents to be particularly careful during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active and to report any sightings or complaints to the Environmental Health Department.

Environmental Nuisance Request Information

Residents can find more information on environmental nuisance requests on the City of Amarillo website. For the latest news and updates on the situation, residents can check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

Mosquito control Vector-borne diseases Insecticide treatment Public health Mosquito-borne illness

News Source : Angel Oliva

Source Link :City of Amarillo Environmental Health Director speaks on area mosquitos, treatment/