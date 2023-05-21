“Moss Point shooting victim identified” today : Identification of the Moss Point gas station shooting victim

Identification of the victim of the gas station shooting in Moss Point today 2023.

Rodney Davis, 59, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Moss Point, Mississippi. The suspected shooter, Diana Proby, 58, has been arrested and is to be charged with manslaughter. Proby and Davis were business partners and it is believed they were also in a romantic relationship.

Read Full story : Victim of Moss Point gas station shooting identified /

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

1. Moss Point shooting victim identified

2. Gas station shooting victim identified in Moss Point

3. Moss Point police identify gas station shooting victim

4. Victim of Moss Point shooting identified by authorities

5. Identification made in Moss Point gas station shooting case