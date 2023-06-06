Most Cats With Diabetes Have Type-2 Diabetes Rather Than Type-1. : Understanding the Prevalence of Type-2 Diabetes in Cats with Diabetes

Exploring the Frequency of Type-2 Diabetes in Feline Population with Diabetes

Introduction

Diabetes is a common disease in cats, and just like humans, it can be classified into type-1 and type-2 diabetes. Type-1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas can’t produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar, while type-2 diabetes occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin. In humans, type-1 diabetes is more common in children and young adults, while type-2 diabetes is more common in older people. However, in cats, most cases of diabetes are type-2 diabetes, regardless of age. In this article, we’ll explore why most cats with diabetes have type-2 diabetes rather than type-1.

What is Type-1 Diabetes?

Type-1 diabetes is a condition where the pancreas can’t produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar. Insulin is a hormone that allows glucose (sugar) from the bloodstream to enter cells to be used for energy. When insulin is insufficient, glucose accumulates in the bloodstream, leading to high blood sugar levels. High blood sugar levels can cause a range of symptoms, including increased thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, and lethargy.

Type-1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, which means that the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. The exact cause of type-1 diabetes is unknown, but it’s believed to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

What is Type-2 Diabetes?

Type-2 diabetes is a condition where the body becomes resistant to insulin, meaning that cells can’t use insulin effectively to absorb glucose from the bloodstream. This leads to high blood sugar levels, which can cause a range of symptoms, including increased thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, and lethargy.

Type-2 diabetes is more common in older people, but it can occur in younger people too. Risk factors for type-2 diabetes include being overweight or obese, having a family history of diabetes, and being physically inactive.

Why Do Most Cats with Diabetes Have Type-2 Diabetes?

While type-1 diabetes is more common in humans, most cats with diabetes have type-2 diabetes. The reasons for this are unclear, but there are a few theories.

One theory is that cats are more prone to developing insulin resistance than humans. Insulin resistance is a key feature of type-2 diabetes, and it’s thought that cats may be more susceptible to it due to their high-protein diet. Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning that they require a high-protein diet to thrive. However, a high-protein diet can lead to the production of large amounts of glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels. Over time, this can lead to insulin resistance and type-2 diabetes.

Another theory is that cats may be genetically predisposed to type-2 diabetes. Certain breeds of cats, such as Burmese, Siamese, and Abyssinian, are more prone to developing diabetes. These breeds may have genetic mutations that make them more susceptible to insulin resistance and type-2 diabetes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, most cats with diabetes have type-2 diabetes rather than type-1. The reasons for this are unclear, but it’s thought that cats may be more prone to developing insulin resistance due to their high-protein diet. Additionally, certain breeds of cats may be genetically predisposed to type-2 diabetes. If you suspect that your cat may have diabetes, it’s important to seek veterinary care as soon as possible. With proper management, cats with diabetes can lead happy and healthy lives.

