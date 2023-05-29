“most important virus”: The Most Significant Virus You Haven’t Been Informed About, According to Certain Physicians

Human Metapneumovirus: The Little-Known Virus Causing Respiratory Infections

The winter of 2020 saw a surge of respiratory viruses, including RSV, influenza, and Covid-19. However, just as it was winding down, a little-known virus causing many of the same symptoms was just picking up steam. Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases spiked this spring, causing a lower lung infection, hacking cough, runny nose, sore throat, and fever. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s respiratory virus surveillance systems, at its peak in mid-March, nearly 11% of tested specimens were positive for HMPV, a number that’s about 36% higher than the average pre-pandemic seasonal peak of 7% test positivity. Unlike Covid-19 and the flu, there’s no vaccine for HMPV or antiviral drugs to treat it. Instead, doctors care for seriously ill people by tending to their symptoms.

Studies show that HMPV causes as much misery in the US each year as the flu and a closely related virus, RSV. One study of patient samples collected over 25 years found that it was the second most common cause of respiratory infections in kids behind RSV. A study in New York conducted over four winters found that it was as common in hospitalized seniors as RSV and the flu. Like those infections, HMPV can lead to intensive care and fatal cases of pneumonia in older adults.

Diane Leigh Davison, an entertainment lawyer in Baltimore, caught HMPV during a family celebration in early April. Her cough was so constant and deep, she was convinced she had finally caught the coronavirus after managing to avoid it throughout the pandemic. But she took six rapid tests for Covid-19, and all came back negative. Davison is immunocompromised, so she has been cautious throughout the pandemic. Concerned about pneumonia, she got an X-ray from a radiology clinic near her home and was told it was clear. Her doctor wasn’t satisfied, however, and sent her to an emergency room for more testing. Blood tests determined that she had HMPV.

Human metapneumovirus was discovered by Dutch virus hunters in 2001. They had 28 samples from children in the Netherlands with unexplained respiratory infections. Some of the children had been very ill and required mechanical ventilation, but they didn’t test positive for any known pathogens. The researchers cultured the samples in various types of cells from monkeys, chickens, and dogs, and then they looked at the cultures under an electron microscope. They saw something that seemed structurally related to the paramyxoviridae family, a group of viruses known to give people respiratory disease like measles, mumps, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. A closer look at the virus’ genes showed a close relative: avian metapneumovirus, which infects birds. The new virus was dubbed human metapneumovirus. Scientists believe it probably jumped from birds to humans at some point and evolved from there.

Respiratory infections are the leading cause of death for children around the world and the No. 1 reason kids are hospitalized in the United States, but scientists don’t know what causes a good chunk of them. HMPV doesn’t account for all the unknown viruses, but it’s a significant proportion – about as many cases as RSV or influenza. But no one knows about it. Doctors don’t test for it mostly because of a lack of awareness of the virus, Williams said, but also because a test probably wouldn’t change the care they would give a patient. It would help them rule out other causes that do have dedicated treatments, like Covid or the flu.

Companies are working on vaccines against it. Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna just finished an early study of an mRNA vaccine against HMPV and parainfluenza, according to the website clinicaltrials.gov. The CDC recommends that doctors consider testing for HMPV in the winter and spring when it tends to peak.

