Most Improved Teams in NFL: NFL: Bears, Jets, and Ravens among J-Mac’s Top-10 Most Improved Teams.

Bears, Jets, Ravens Jump Out on J-Mac’s Top-10 Most Improved Teams | NFL

The NFL offseason is always exciting as teams try to improve their rosters through the draft, free agency, and trades. As the 2021 season approaches, some teams have made significant improvements to their rosters, and it’s time to take a look at the most improved teams. In this article, we’ll discuss the top-10 most improved teams, according to J-Mac, and why the Bears, Jets, and Ravens have jumped out as some of the most improved teams.

10. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have made some significant changes this offseason, including hiring a new head coach in Dan Campbell and trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff. They also added some depth to their offensive line and secondary. While it remains to be seen how successful the Lions will be in 2021, they have certainly made some strides in improving their team.

9. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have added some significant firepower to their offense this offseason, including signing free-agent wide receiver A.J. Green and drafting wide receiver Rondale Moore. They also added some depth to their defense, including signing free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler. With quarterback Kyler Murray entering his third season, the Cardinals could be poised for a breakout year.

8. Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East last season with a 7-9 record, and they’ve made some significant improvements this offseason. They signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to compete with Taylor Heinicke and added some depth to their offensive line and secondary. With a solid defense already in place, the addition of Fitzpatrick could be the missing piece for Washington to make a deeper playoff run.

7. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had a strong 2020 season, finishing 10-6, but they still have some areas to improve. They drafted Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and added some depth to their defense in the offseason. The biggest question for the Dolphins will be their quarterback situation, as they have yet to name a starter between Tua Tagovailoa and veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

6. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots had a disappointing 2020 season, finishing 7-9, but they’ve made some significant moves in the offseason. They signed free-agent tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and added some depth to their defense. The biggest question for the Patriots will be their quarterback situation, as they have yet to name a starter between Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones.

5. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts made a big move this offseason, trading for quarterback Carson Wentz to replace the retired Philip Rivers. They also added some depth to their offensive line and defense. If Wentz can return to his 2017 form, when he was an MVP candidate, the Colts could be a serious contender in the AFC.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers had a promising 2020 season, finishing 7-9, and they’ve made some significant improvements in the offseason. They drafted offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to address some of their needs and added some depth to their offensive line and secondary. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering his second season, the Chargers could be a team to watch in the AFC West.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, trading for quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the draft. They also added some depth to their offensive line and defense. If Fields can live up to his potential, the Bears could be a serious contender in the NFC North.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets had a terrible 2020 season, finishing 2-14, but they’ve made some significant improvements in the offseason. They drafted quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick and added some depth to their offensive line and defense. With a new coaching staff led by Robert Saleh, the Jets could be a team to watch in the AFC East.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had a disappointing 2020 season, finishing 11-5 and losing in the divisional round of the playoffs. They’ve made some significant improvements in the offseason, including signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins and drafting wide receiver Rashod Bateman. They also added some depth to their offensive line and pass rush. With quarterback Lamar Jackson entering his fourth season, the Ravens could be a serious contender in the AFC.

Conclusion

The NFL offseason is always exciting, and this year has been no exception. While it remains to be seen how successful these teams will be in 2021, the most improved teams have made significant improvements to their rosters. The Bears, Jets, and Ravens have jumped out as some of the most improved teams, and they could be serious contenders in their respective conferences.

News Source : The Herd with Colin Cowherd

Source Link :Bears, Jets, Ravens jump out on J-Mac's Top-10 most improved teams | NFL/