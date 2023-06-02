“Most Loved Company 2023”: Report: The Most Adored Corporation of 2023

Patagonia named most-loved brand in America, according to new survey

A new survey conducted by Axios and Harris Poll has ranked 100 of the “most visible” brands in America based on their reputation among consumers. The most-loved brand was named as Patagonia, which scored 83.5 out of 100 points.

Patagonia’s commitment to fighting climate change

Last year, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced that he would be giving the entire company away in order to help fight climate change by donating it to a trust and non-profit. “If we have any hope of a thriving planet—much less a thriving business—50 years from now, it is going to take all of us doing what we can with the resources we have,” Chouinard said last September. “This is another way we’ve found to do our part.”

Other top-ranking brands

Following Patagonia in the rankings was beloved membership warehouse Costco, which received a score of 82.1. John Deere came in third, followed by cult-favorite grocery chain Trader Joe’s. Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A rounded out the top five.

No airlines crack the top 50

No airlines even cracked the top 50 in the rankings. The first to appear on the list was Delta Airlines, which ranked No. 58 with a score of 74.9. Delta was ranked the best airline of 2023 in a Wallethub study last month, also earning the title of Most Reliable Airline and tied for Best Airline for Pets.

Methodology of the survey

Axios explained of the study: “Americans are asked which two — in their opinion — stand out as having the best reputation today and which two have the worst. All nominations are compiled into an aggregate list to determine the ‘most visible’ companies. Subsidiaries and brands are tallied within the parent company to create a total number of nominations for each company.”

Twitter, which billionaire Elon Musk took over and made sweeping changes to its functionality, was not the most hated company of 2023. It ranked fourth on the list.

To view the full list of rankings, visit the Axios and Harris Poll website.

